Britney Spears charged with misdemeanor DUI following arrest in March

Pop star Britney Spears has been charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence following her arrest in March, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office says.

Spears, 44, was arrested on March 4 by the California Highway Patrol in Ventura County on suspicion of DUI. At the time, officers said they received a report of a speeding car on the southbound 101 Freeway.

When officers located Spears, she appeared to be impaired. She was arrested after undergoing field sobriety tests.

Authorities still have not provided the results of the chemical test taken after the arrest.

Earlier this month, Spears voluntarily checked into rehab, a representative for the singer told CBS LA.

A representative of the singer shared a statement at the time of her arrest, which described the incident as "unfortunate" and "completely inexcusable."

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life," the representative's statement said. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

She is scheduled to be arraigned on May 4. She is not required to appear in court for a misdemeanor-level charge.

The DA's office said for defendants without a prior DUI history, prosecutors typically offer "wet reckless." This law allows a defendant to plead guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs. Under the offer, the defendant is placed on probation for 12 months, receives credit for any time spent in custody, is required to complete a DUI class, and must pay state-mandated fines and fees.

The DA's office said the offer will be extended to Spears.