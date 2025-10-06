Beloved dinosaur returned to Brentwood gas station after it was stolen in September

More than a week after it was stolen from outside of a Brentwood gas station, a beloved dinosaur statue was returned to its rightful place on Monday.

The green fiberglass dinosaur, nicknamed Claire by the owners of the Sinclair station in the 13000 block of San Vicente Boulevard, was taken in late September, according to John Fawcett, who owns the station.

Claire, the Sinclair station dinosaur, after she was returned to her rightful place on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. KCAL News

Security camera footage from outside of the station shows the moments a man in a hoodie uses tools to remove the dinosaur from its spot next to the Sinclair sign listing the station's gasoline prices. A white pickup truck can also be seen pulling up next to the statue before it was lifted into the truck bed.

In the days since the dinosaur was taken, Fawcett and his team have pleaded for its return. Saying that they wouldn't ask any questions if she were brought back.

Early Monday morning, Claire was returned to her usual spot, wrapped in a blanket with a note attached.

"I'm sorry for stealing Claire!" the note said. "Please do not press charges! Thank you."

The note attached to Claire when she was returned to the Sinclair station in Brentwood. KCAL News

When asked how he was going to handle the situation after she was returned, Fawcett said he wasn't going to pursue legal action.

"I'm not gonna press charges," he said. "I'm just happy that the guy came to his senses and brought Claire the dinosaur back home."

Fawcett said that there was some minor damage, but they're mostly happy to have their mascot back.