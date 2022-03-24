Construction worker dies after getting trapped beneath service train

A worker was struck and killed Wednesday by a construction train at the future site of the Wilshire/La Brea Station on Metro's Purple Line Extension Project.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called just after 4:50 p.m. to Wilshire Boulevard and La Brea Avenue on reports of a person stuck under a train, according to the department's Nicholas Prange.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Authorities said the victim would be identified after relatives are notified.

Metro is working with officials from all regulatory agencies to gather information on the incident and to determine what occurred, said Rick Jager, the communications manager for LA Metro.

Construction trains are used to transport materials to sites in the initial 3.9-mile extension of the D Line from Western Avenue to La Cienega Boulevard under Wilshire Boulevard.

"I can't imagine a job more noble than building a project that will help millions of people get to work, school and countless other important destinations," said Metro CEO Stephanie N. Wiggins. "This is a tragedy beyond words and the entire LA Metro family and Metro Board of Directors offers its deepest condolences to the worker's family, friends and colleagues."

The initial section of the extension is forecast to open in 2024. The project is being built in a joint venture by contractors Skanska, Traylor Bros. and J.F. Shea