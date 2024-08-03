Deadly shooting in Boyle Heights under investigation

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting in Boyle Heights on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened at around 3:20 p.m. near the 3000 block of Wabash Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived and found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

His identity has not yet been released.

Police tell KCAL News that a second victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained in the shooting. Their condition was not immediately known.

Investigators are working to determine if the shooting is gang-related. They have not yet released a motive or announced any arrests.