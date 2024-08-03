Watch CBS News
Deadly shooting in Boyle Heights under investigation

By Dean Fioresi

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting in Boyle Heights on Saturday afternoon. 

The shooting happened at around 3:20 p.m. near the 3000 block of Wabash Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers arrived and found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. 

His identity has not yet been released. 

Police tell KCAL News that a second victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained in the shooting. Their condition was not immediately known. 

Investigators are working to determine if the shooting is gang-related. They have not yet released a motive or announced any arrests. 

