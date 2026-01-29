Bicyclist fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Boyle Heights

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Boyle Heights early Thursday morning.

It happened at around 5:20 a.m. near Boyle Avenue and 7th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They believe that the vehicle was traveling south on Boyle Avenue and turning onto 7th Street when they struck the bicyclist.

The victim, who was identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner as 51-year-old Miguel Munozrazo, was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators did not provide details on the suspect or the vehicle they were driving at the time of the crash.

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact LAPD detectives at (213) 833-3746.