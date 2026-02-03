Booker scores career-high 24 points, leads hot-shooting UCLA over Rutgers 98-66

Xavier Booker scored a career-high 24 points, Donovan Dent had a double-double, and UCLA routed Rutgers 98-66 on Tuesday night.

UCLA (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) bounced back from a 98-97 double-overtime loss to Indiana that ended a three-game win streak.

Booker made 10 of 11 field goals and all four of his 3-point attempts. Dent finished with 13 points and 11 assists. Tyler Bilodeau hit three 3s and finished with 19 points for the Bruins. Eric Dailey Jr. scored 13 points and Trent Perry had 10.

UCLA shot 56% (35 of 63) from the floor and 57% (12 of 21) from long range. The Bruins also made 16 of 18 from the foul line.

Kaden Powers made three 3-pointers and scored all 18 of his points in the first half for Rutgers (9-14, 2-10), which has lost six straight games. Tariq Francis added 12 points and Lino Mark scored 10 for the Scarlet Knights.

UCLA took the lead for good, 21-19, on Booker's hook shot. The Bruins closed the first half on an 8-2 surge to stretch their lead to 52-40 at the break. Bilodeau scored 17 first-half points and Dailey added 10 for the Bruins.

Dailey's dunk gave UCLA a 64-43 lead early in the second half. The Bruins later began a 15-0 run to stretch their lead to 91-58 with 4:31 remaining. Powers was 0 of 3 from the floor in the second half.

Up next

Rutgers: hosts No. 9 Nebraska on Saturday.

UCLA: at home against Washington on Saturday.