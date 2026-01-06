Watch CBS News
Bomb squad investigating suspicious package outside City of Orange Police Department

By Julie Sharp
Bomb squad investigators are looking into a suspicious package in front of the City of Orange Police Department.

Police said around 4:50 a.m., a person approached the front of the department and left a briefcase in front of the lobby doors.

An employee entering the station spotted the item and reported it to the authorities. Responding officers deemed the package suspicious and called in the bomb squad.  The Orange County Sheriff's Department, hazmat crews, and a drone are also inspecting the situation.

The suspect is described as a man dressed in dark clothing. 

orange-suspicious-package.jpg
City of Orange Police Department suspicious package.  CBS LA

