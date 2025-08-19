Watch CBS News
Bomb squad investigating suspicious device in Mid-City Los Angeles

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department's bomb squad investigated a reported suspicious device inside a vehicle in Mid-City on Tuesday.

According to the LAPD, the device was discovered on the 300 block of North La Brea at about 9:31 a.m. Aerial images showed a vehicle parked on the sidewalk in front of David Meyer, a kitchen, bath, lighting and hardware showroom.

All windows and the hatchback of the vehicle were open as of 11 a.m. Officers with the bomb squad arrived by 11:11 a.m.

It's not yet clear what spurred the investigation, or if a suspect has been located. LAPD did not disclose the nature of the device.

The immediate area of the device was closed by 11 a.m.

By 1 p.m., officials determined there was no evidence of a hazard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

