Body with trauma injuries found in Anaheim field
A body was found in an open field in Anaheim Wednesday morning.
Anaheim police say they found the body of a person who appeared to have suffered trauma in a field in the area of Phoenix Club Drive and Sanderson Avenue after receiving a report at about 9:20 a.m.
The field is along the Santa Ana River on one side, is bordered by Ball Road to the north, and surrounded by mostly industrial facilities.
Police say homicide investigators and a forensic team are on the scene.
Information about the victim and the injuries they sustained was not released.
Anyone with information can contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (847-6227).
