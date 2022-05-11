Body with trauma injuries found in Anaheim field

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 11 AM Edition)

A body was found in an open field in Anaheim Wednesday morning.

(credit: Anaheim Police Department)

Anaheim police say they found the body of a person who appeared to have suffered trauma in a field in the area of Phoenix Club Drive and Sanderson Avenue after receiving a report at about 9:20 a.m.

The field is along the Santa Ana River on one side, is bordered by Ball Road to the north, and surrounded by mostly industrial facilities.

Police say homicide investigators and a forensic team are on the scene.

Information about the victim and the injuries they sustained was not released.

Anyone with information can contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (847-6227).