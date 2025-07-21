Body of missing man found near Rancho Cucamonga horse trail

The body of an 80-year-old man was found near a popular horse trail in Rancho Cucamonga over the weekend, days after he was reported missing.

Deputies were called to the trail near Wilson Avenue and Malachite Avenue at around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday after a landscaper working in the area discovered the body, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, they found the man "lying facedown on an equestrian trail behind several homes," the release said. They said that the man, since identified as Martin Gingerella, showed no signs of life and appeared to have been in that spot for days.

He was previously reported missing on Thursday.

"Investigators did not find anything suspicious surrounding Gingerella's death, and there are no outstanding suspects or threats to the community," deputies said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact SBSD's Rancho Cucamonga station at (909) 477-2800.