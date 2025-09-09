Watch CBS News
Body found inside car at South Los Angeles tow yard

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a body was found inside of a car at a tow yard on Tuesday. 

Police were called to the 1900 block of W. Gage Avenue at around noon for what they said was a death investigation, Los Angeles Police Department officers told CBS News Los Angeles. 

They did not provide further details on the investigation, but aerial footage from the scene showed a group of investigators surveying the trunk of a blue sedan that appeared to have a charred trunk. 

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were also on hand for the investigation. 

No further details were provided. 

Investigators say that they do not believe the incident is connected to a different body found inside a Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard on Monday. 

