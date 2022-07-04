Body found on 110 freeway halts traffic in Exposition Park

Body found on 110 Freeway causes huge traffic backup in Exposition Park

Body found on 110 Freeway causes huge traffic backup in Exposition Park

Body found on 110 Freeway causes huge traffic backup in Exposition Park

Traffic was at a complete stop in Exposition Park early Monday morning after a body was found on the 110 Freeway.

California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident were dispatched to the scene at around 2:20 a.m. after several reports of a body in the far right lane were made.

The body was found in the southbound lanes near the Exposition Boulevard exit.

According to CHP Officer Stephan Brandt, it appeared that the body had been struck by several vehicles.

The identity of the person has not yet been revealed.

As a result, officers issued a Sigalert for the area for an unknown duration as the investigation continued. All traffic was diverted at the 10 Freeway.

This is the second such incident to occur within 24 hours in Los Angeles County, after a body was also found on the southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway Sunday.