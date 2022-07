Body found on southbound lanes of 101 Freeway in DTLA

A body was found on a thoroughfare near downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

The discovery was made on the southbound 101 Freeway north of Alameda Street, spurring a partial closure.

The discovery was made about 3:30 a.m., according to the CHP, and an investigation was underway.