Body found inside burnt car in Palmdale; investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a body was found inside of a burnt vehicle in Palmdale on Sunday.

Deputies were dispatched to the 37800 block of Robina Avenue at around 2:20 a.m. after they were alerted of the body's discovery by firefighters, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews found the body after extinguishing a fire that was previously engulfing the car. The person, so far unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's age and gender have not yet been released.

LACoFD called arson detectives to the scene, while LASD called homicide investigators to conduct a death investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.