Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found inside burnt car in Palmdale; investigation underway

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An investigation is underway after a body was found inside of a burnt vehicle in Palmdale on Sunday. 

Deputies were dispatched to the 37800 block of Robina Avenue at around 2:20 a.m. after they were alerted of the body's discovery by firefighters, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews found the body after extinguishing a fire that was previously engulfing the car. The person, so far unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The victim's age and gender have not yet been released. 

LACoFD called arson detectives to the scene, while LASD called homicide investigators to conduct a death investigation. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 14, 2024 / 4:18 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.