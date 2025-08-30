Watch CBS News
Body found at bottom of cliff in Palos Verdes Estates

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
An investigation is ongoing in Palos Verdes Estates after a body was found at the base of a cliff.

Palos Verdes Estates Police responded to the 1400 block of Paseo Del Mar after receiving a report about the discovery.

Los Angeles County Fire Department lifeguards assisted in recovering the body from the cliffside. 

Authorities noted that there are no current reports of missing persons in the area.

The individual's identity has not yet been released, and the circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation.

