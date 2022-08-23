Boat that sank in rain-swollen Lake Havasu recovered near California shoreline

San Bernardino County sheriff's divers helped recover a boat that sank in Lake Havasu after the area was battered by extreme weather over the past several days.

The boat sank last Thursday in the vicinity of Skier's Island, after authorities got reports it was trying to make its way toward Parker Dam after departing the area of Thompson Bay, as heavy rain was inundating the area, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's officials.

Severe weather has been pummeling Arizona since last week, with the National Weather Service issuing a rotating series of severe thunderstorm, flash flood, and dust storm warnings. When the boat sank on Thursday, much of western Arizona into the California desert was being drenched by showers and storms.

950PM Radar Update: Heaviest rainfall moving through SW AZ & far SE CA with some showers and storms trailing behind. Flooding likely within current warnings (red shapes), use caution if driving in these areas tonight. Activity to continue for several more hours. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/eYQofxNE4r — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

The boat began to take on water and eventually sank, and the two people on board were able to swim to the nearby California shoreline. They were not hurt, and were picked up by responding deputies.

The boat was recovered Monday by Tow Boat US and San Bernardino County sheriff's divers. The boat was found by a sheriff's Remote Operated Vehicle in 40 feet of water, about 220 yards off the California shoreline.

An investigation into the boat's sinking is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Deputy S. Cook at (760) 326-9200.