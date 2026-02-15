6 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Riverside County

Six people were hospitalized following a three-car crash at an intersection in Blythe on Sunday, according to Riverside County firefighters.

It happened at around 11:30 a.m. at the crossing of Neighbors Boulevard and 15th Avenue, firefighters said in a post on X.

They said that there were seven patients involved in the collision, one of whom needed to be extricated from their vehicle.

"In total, two patients with serious injuries were transported by medical helicopter, four patients with minor to moderate injuries were transported by ground ambulance, and one patient refused further care after being evaluated by paramedics," firefighters said.

California Highway Patrol officers were contacted to assume the investigation into what led to the crash.

No arrests have been reported in connection with the incident.