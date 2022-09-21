Blind dog rescued by firefighters after falling 15 feet into hole at construction site

A blind dog was rescued after falling into a deep, narrow hole at a construction site Monday night.

(credit: Pasadena Fire Department)

Firefighters from Pasadena, Arcadia, Glendale, and South Pasadena all pitched in to help rescue the dog, who had fallen about 15 feet into the hole, near a trench. The technical rescue took about 13 minutes from point of contact, according to Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian.

Once the dog was lifted out of the hole, it was assessed and declared uninjured, then returned to its owner.

It's not clear where the construction site was, or how the dog and its owner came to be there. Images released by the Pasadena Fire Department showed the dog's tearful owner standing nearby as one of its rescuers gave him a neck scratch.