Bill Murray, Jennifer Garner & Stephanie Beatriz among latest presenters announced for Oscars

Stephanie Beatriz, Jennifer Garner and Bill Murray were added Monday to the list of presenters for the 94th Oscars.

Also presenting will be DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk, Elliot Page, Kelly Slater and Shaun White, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

They will join previously announced presenters Samuel L. Jackson, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Bailey, Woody Harrelson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, John Travolta, Lupita Nyong'o, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Anthony Hopkins, Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Yuh-Jung Youn, Ruth E. Carter, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Lily James, John Leguizamo and Simu Liu.

Travis Barker and Sheila E. are set to perform during the show, along with pianist Robert Glasper and The Samples, a vocal group led by Jason White.

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are set to host the ceremony on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Oscars have not had a host since 2018 when Jimmy Kimmel filled the role. In 2019, Kevin Hart was slated to host the ceremony but he withdrew following the circulation of homophobic tweets.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also announced it will present eight awards prior to the televised Oscars ceremony.

According to a letter sent to Academy members, the Oscars for documentary short subject, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short film, live action short film and sound will be handed out before the telecast begins.

The presentations and acceptance speeches will be edited and shown during the telecast.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)