Big rig fire forces I-5 lane closures in Granada Hills

A big rig fire on Interstate 5 in Los Angeles forced several lane closures on Monday morning, according to authorities.

The blaze was reported at about 5:01 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the 5 near Roxford Street, just north of the 405 Freeway. The Los Angeles Fire Department said the truck and its trailer were fully engulfed with flames, which spread to nearby brush.

After burning at least one-half of an acre, the fire was extinguished by firefighters by 5:33 a.m. Crews remained on site to handle any potential breakouts and hot spots.

No individuals, including the driver of the big rig, were injured.

The situation forced closures of the No. 3, 4, 5 and 6 lanes on the southbound 5, according to the California Highway Patrol. It's not yet clear when they'll open back up.