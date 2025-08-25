Watch CBS News
Big rig fire forces I-5 lane closures in Granada Hills

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
A big rig fire on Interstate 5 in Los Angeles forced several lane closures on Monday morning, according to authorities.

The blaze was reported at about 5:01 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the 5 near Roxford Street, just north of the 405 Freeway. The Los Angeles Fire Department said the truck and its trailer were fully engulfed with flames, which spread to nearby brush.

After burning at least one-half of an acre, the fire was extinguished by firefighters by 5:33 a.m. Crews remained on site to handle any potential breakouts and hot spots.

No individuals, including the driver of the big rig, were injured.

The situation forced closures of the No. 3, 4, 5 and 6 lanes on the southbound 5, according to the California Highway Patrol. It's not yet clear when they'll open back up.

