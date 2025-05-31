Big Bear eaglets Sunny and Gizmo believed to be sisters, says wildlife organization

After revealing the gender of one of the eaglets last week, wildlife organization Friends of Big Bear Valley announced that Sunny and Gizmo are sisters.

Big News…after much observation and some fairly definitive vocal frequency analysis, we believe that even though Sunny, as the older one, is now smaller than Gizmo, she is also female," wrote Sandy Steers, a biologist and the Executive Director of Friends of Big Bear Valley. "So, Sunny and Gizmo are sisters! Peaceful, loving sisters."

After being born in March, the two birds have captured the eyes of thousands across the nation as they prepare for their first flight.

"They've been practicing bouncing up and down with their little wings," Steers said. "They're big wings now."

Sonny and Gizmo, the eaglets of beloved Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow. Friends of Big Bear Valley/YouTube

Sunny had her first hover experience on Friday, clearing the surface of their nest for 3.3 seconds.

Once they embark on their maiden flight, Sunny and Gizmo will continue to live with their parents, Jackie and Shadow. The full-grown eagles will follow their children around for at least three months before becoming empty nesters.

"Once they get, I guess full of knowing, think they know what they're doing, they take off," she said. "They usually travel around to meet other eagles."

The Big Bear bald eagle family can be observed 24/7 via a webcam hosted by the Friends of Big Bear Valley on YouTube. Steers also documents the eagles on live cameras on the Friends of Big Bear Valley website.