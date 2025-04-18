Big Bear celebrates unique weekend of ski and mountain biking

Big Bear celebrated its unique weekend, where visitors enjoy the best winter and spring.

"It's the first time we've had both options available for people," Justin Kanton from Big Bear Mountain Resort said.

With the snow slowly melting along the mountains, organizers were able to hold an early opening of the mountain bike park at the Snow Valley base area while skiers and snowboarders enjoyed the slopes at the Big Bear Mountain Resort.

"We call it mashed potatoes, its a little loose, sticky here and there but you take what you can get," visitor Will Swan said.

The unique conditions helped Swan and his friend Aiden Decremer hit a trifecta of Southern California staples.

"We are completing the triple threat," Swan said. "Which is where you ski, you surf and skateboard all in one day."

It's a feat unique to Southern California thanks to unpredictable weather.

"Drive back to Orange and go to Tustin Skate Park and then Newport for surfing," Swan said.

The historic weekend happened after the resort saw a below-average year in snowfall.

"It did warm up a little toward the end of March, which allowed us to get the bike trails rehabbed and prepped sooner than usual," Kanton said.

Although Big Bear is ending the season after being open for 150 days, which is normal, it's been an odd one since the majority of their snow actually fell in March.