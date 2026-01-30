Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow lose freshly laid eggs

Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow lost the two eggs they laid last week, according to the Friends of Big Bear Valley.

The nonprofit, which installed cameras to monitor and livestream the eagles, said a raven flew into the bald eagles' nest and cracked at least one of the eggs.

"Jackie and Shadow lost the eggs today sadly," Friends of Big Bear Valley wrote in a message to CBS LA. "One was cracked and they have stayed away from the nest this afternoon. Ravens have just breached the nest."

In the livestream, a raven pecks at one of the eggs, creaking a hole in the shell shortly before one of the eagles returns.

"We confirmed that one egg had cracked but the raven was taken care of both of them now," Friends of Big Bear Valley wrote. "We do not know if the other egg was ok or not."

The Friends of Big Bear Valley said it is still possible for Jackie to lay another set of eggs during this nesting season.

"The ravens interceding early like this may help that actually," Friends of Big Bear Valley wrote.

The bald eagle laid the pair of eggs last week.

Jackie and Shadow raised little eaglets in 2019 and 2022, but struggled to have any hatchlings the following years.

However, in 2025, Big Bear's famous eagle couple welcomed their latest batch of eaglets, sisters Sunny and Gizmo.