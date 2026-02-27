Big Bear bald eagle Jackie lays another egg after losing initial clutch

The Big Bear bald eagles have another clutch of eggs after losing their initial set earlier this season.

The fourth egg of the season comes just a few days after Southern California's favorite bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow, laid their third egg. The couple lost their initial clutch in late January after ravens raided their nest.

Jackie's latest egg came just before 6 p.m. on Friday night.

Jackie lays her fourth egg of the season. Friends of Big Bear Valley

After losing their first set, Friends of Big Bear Valley said it was possible for the couple to have another clutch before the end of the season.

"The ravens interceding early like this may help that actually," Friends of Big Bear Valley wrote.

The Friends of Big Bear Valley is a nonprofit group that operates the area's eagle cams. Wildlife activist Sandy Steers helped launch the organization's livestream cameras, which provided a look into the daily life of the area's bald eagles in 2015.

Steers died earlier this month. The organization vowed to keep its mission of protecting Big Bear's wildlife and their habitat.

"Right now, Sandy wanted us to keep going and move forward and continue the things she worked so hard to start and do," said Jenny Voisard, media manager for the nonprofit.