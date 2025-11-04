Big Bear man arrested for attempted murder after firing shots into estranged spouse's home, authorities say

Authorities arrested a man in Big Bear City on Monday for allegedly firing shots into his estranged spouse's house.

It happened at around 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of N. Mound Street, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were dispatched to the home after a neighbor reported that someone was shooting a gun, the release said. They arrived and found the suspect, 78-year-old Tamio Sakai, by his car in front of a house belonging to his estranged spouse.

"Deputies located the firearm in Sakai's vehicle and observed evidence that it had been recently fired," according to the release. "Deputies determined that Sakai had fired multiple rounds in the direction of his estranged spouse."

The victim was not struck by gunfire and was uninjured during the incident, SBSD deputies said.

Sakai was arrested for attempted murder and booked at the West Valley Detention Center. He is due in court on Wednesday and is being held in lieu of $1.3 million bail.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact SBSD's Big Bear Sheriff Station at (909) 866-0100.