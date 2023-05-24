Watch live: Biden marks one year since Uvalde school shooting with speech at White House

Washington — President Biden is delivering remarks at the White House on Wednesday to mark one year since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead and 17 more injured.

The White House lit candles for each victim.

"Remembering is important, but it's also painful," Mr. Biden said. "One year ago today, Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, turned into another killing field in America."

Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Uvalde shortly after the tragedy to meet with the victims' families. Congress passed legislation last June to tighten some gun restrictions in the wake of Uvalde and other shootings. Mr. Biden has continued to advocate for banning assault weapons, an unlikely scenario in a Republican-controlled House.

Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement Wednesday morning remembering the names of every child and adult who lost their lives that day.

"Nevaeh. Jacklyn. Makenna. Jose. Eliahna. Uziyah. Amerie Jo. Xavier. Jayce. Tess. Maranda. Alithia. Annabell. Maite. Alexandria. Layla. Jailah. Eliahna. Rojelio. And their teachers, Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles," Harris said. "Nineteen children and two educators who should be here with us today ... Today, our nation continues to mourn for those lost, to pray for their families who must bear the unbearable, and to grieve for a country in which violence like this — even in elementary school classrooms — is sickeningly common."

After the Uvalde shooting last year, the president asked, "When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?"

"As a nation, we have to ask, when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?" Mr. Biden continued. "When in God's name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?"

