Car crashes into parked Secret Service SUV guarding Biden's motorcade outside Delaware campaign headquarters

A car crashed into a parked Secret Service SUV that was shielding President Biden's motorcade in Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday evening.

The incident took place as Mr. Biden was leaving his campaign headquarters. The president was unharmed.

A man driving a silver sedan crashed into a black SUV about 200 feet from where Mr. Biden was standing. Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle and instructed the driver to come out with his hands up.

President Biden looks on after a car hit an SUV in the motorcade as he left his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on December 17, 2023. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Video from Sunday evening showed Mr. Biden leaving his Wilmington campaign headquarters, where he and first lady Jill Biden had dinner with campaign staff. He stopped near his vehicle to answer a reporter's question. A loud bang is heard and Mr. Biden looked around, startled, before Secret Service personnel ushered him into his waiting SUV. The first lady was already in the vehicle at the time of the crash, The Associated Press reported.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.