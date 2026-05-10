Bicyclist struck, killed in Santa Ana crash

A man riding a bicycle was fatally struck by a vehicle in Santa Ana on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 12:10 p.m. near Fairview Street and 12th Street, according to a news release from the Santa Ana Police Department.

Officers said that the crash happened as the bicyclist, who hasn't yet been identified, was riding across Fairview outside of a crosswalk. He was struck by a car that was driving southbound, police said.

Orange County Fire Authority paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said that the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with their investigation. They said that impairment does not appear to have been a factor.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Santa Ana PD at 714-245-8215.