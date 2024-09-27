Watch CBS News
Bicyclist killed in 2 vehicle Lakewood crash involving a school bus

By Julie Sharp

A bicyclist was killed early Friday morning in Lakewood after a driver ran a red light, struck a school bus, then hit the cyclist who was stationary, waiting for a light change.

The collision happened around 8:30 a.m. at the East Del Amo and Norwalk boulevards intersection.

The driver was the only person on the school bus when it was hit, and there were no other known injuries, other than the cyclist who was killed, according to the Lakewood Sheriff's Department. 

