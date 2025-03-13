Bicyclist injured after McDonald's sign falls in Lomita

A bicyclist was hospitalized after he was struck by a falling McDonald's sign in Lomita on Thursday evening, police said.

The shattered remnants of the fallen McDonald's sign in Lomita on March 13, 2025. KCAL News

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. outside of the fast food restaurant located at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and S. Western Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were called to the area after learning that the sign had fallen into the street. Initially the were told that there were no injuries, but as they continued to investigate they learned that a man in his 60s riding a bike was hit.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Cleaning crews have been called to the area to remove the debris from the street.

It's not immediately known what caused the sign to fall, but strong winds continued to blow through the area as Southern California anticipates yet another rainy day on Friday after multiple days of precipitation midweek.