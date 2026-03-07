Watch CBS News
Crash involving motorcycle and truck in Beverly Hills leaves one dead

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

One person was killed when a pickup truck and motorcycle collided in Beverly Hills late Saturday night, according to police. 

The crash happened at around 9:55 p.m. at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Robertson Boulevard, Beverly Hills Police Department officers told CBS LA. 

It's unclear what caused the crash, but police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. 

SkyCal flew over the scene, where a downed motorcycle was spotted in the middle of the intersection next to a white canopy. A white pickup truck was stopped a short distance away. The entire intersection was blocked off by police tape. 

Officers advised that the intersection would be closed for several hours as the investigation into what caused the collision began. 

