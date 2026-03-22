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Woman and dog killed in Beverly Grove shooting stemming from domestic incident, Los Angeles police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

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A woman and a dog were killed in the Beverly Grove neighborhood in a shooting that stemmed from a domestic incident early Sunday morning, according to Los Angeles police. 

Officers say that they were called to the 300 block of S. La Peer Drive at around 8:20 a.m. after learning of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a 40-year-old woman who was in grave condition and a dog that had been killed. 

They later said that the woman had also succumbed to her injuries sustained in the shooting. 

Police said that a suspect was taken into custody as their investigation continued Sunday afternoon. Neither the victim or the suspect has yet been identified. 

No further information was provided. 

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