Woman and dog killed in Beverly Grove shooting stemming from domestic incident, Los Angeles police say

A woman and a dog were killed in the Beverly Grove neighborhood in a shooting that stemmed from a domestic incident early Sunday morning, according to Los Angeles police.

Officers say that they were called to the 300 block of S. La Peer Drive at around 8:20 a.m. after learning of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a 40-year-old woman who was in grave condition and a dog that had been killed.

They later said that the woman had also succumbed to her injuries sustained in the shooting.

Police said that a suspect was taken into custody as their investigation continued Sunday afternoon. Neither the victim or the suspect has yet been identified.

No further information was provided.