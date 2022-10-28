Bernie Sanders makes appearance at Karen Bass campaign event

Bernie Sanders shows up to Karen Bass event to support her campaign

Congresswoman Karen Bass' race to run Los Angeles is feeling the "Bern" with the Vermont Senator showing up to support her campaign.

"We have to, together, end a corrupt political system that allows billionaires to buy elections," said Senator Bernie Sanders

Bass and Sanders received a rock-star welcome from the crowd. With the polls tight, Bass is leaning in on Democratic heavyweights to help her across the finish line.

"The real Los Angeles is here," said Bass. "When I look across the audience I don't just see LA, I feel LA.

During the event, Bass and Sanders directed their attacks against her opponent billionaire developer Rick Caruso.

"He's using his riches to lie about his anti-choice Republican history and to lie about me," said Bass. "Do you know that nearly $90 million on misleading ads and more is to come? Do you know how many Angelenos could be housed with $90 million?"

Caruso has spent more than $90 million so far on his campaign, a record-breaking amount. For comparison, Bass has spent just over $6 million.

"My wife and I have given hundreds of millions of dollars to those who are at or below the poverty line," Caruso said on Wednesday. "What I would say to Karen Bass is leadership has a certain behavior and character and it does not include name calling. So, if you want to be mayor act like the mayor. Let's have civil discourse."

Caruso on Thursday stood with faith leaders and once again sounded the alarm on the surge in hate crimes across L.A. which the LAPD says are up 71%.

"Many communities in Los Angeles of Jewish faith have now hired their own security," he said. "That's just not right. This is a rich city — a proud city. And we need to have our officers out there protecting them."

Caruso said that he has spent tens of millions of dollars on his campaign since he is on his own fighting against the political machine.