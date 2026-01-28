Bennett Stirtz scores 20 points, makes two clutch free throws as Iowa survives against USC, 73-72

Bennett Stirtz scored 20 points, including two free throws with 4.6 seconds remaining, as Iowa survived USC's comeback bid to win 73-72 on Wednesday night.

The Hawkeyes (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) led by as many as 17 points in the second half, but a rally by USC put the Trojans ahead by one point with eight seconds to go. Stirtz was fouled by USC's Jerry Easter II, and made both free throws to put Iowa back ahead.

Tavion Banks also had 20 points before fouling out with just over three minutes to go.

A 20-4 run early in the second half gave the Hawkeyes a double-digit lead, but Kam Woods single-handedly got the Trojans (15-6, 4-6) back into the game with a solo 12-0 run. Woods scored 19 straight points for USC before Jacob Cofie made the go-ahead layup. Woods finished with 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting after playing all 40 minutes. His previous season high was eight points.

USC led 28-27 at the half, led by Chad Baker-Mazara who scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half.

Alvaro Folgueiras added 14 points and five rebounds for Iowa, and Kael Combs dished a team-high four assists.

Up next

USC hosts Rutgers on Saturday.

Iowa visits Oregon on Sunday.