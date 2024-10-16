Bellflower mother shot and killed by ex-boyfriend who then shot himself

A 54-year-old woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend Tuesday night after he kicked the door in, breaking into the family's Bellflower apartment.

The woman's 26-year-old son was also shot by the 59-year-old suspect and is expected to be okay.

When deputies arrived at the apartment at Lakewood and Artesia boulevards around 11:30 p.m., they found the injured son and then heard another gunshot. They found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"The victim stated he heard the door like it was kicked in, and sure enough the door jam is split. The suspect did kick the door in, made his way to the son's bedroom first, opened the door on him, fired at him, then turned around and went into the mother's bedroom," LASD Lt. Hugo Reynaga said.

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department detectives said they had responded to calls from the woman about her ex-boyfriend seven times in the past few months, and she had just gone to court the day before to file a restraining order against the man. Detectives said the family did everything right, warning deputies.