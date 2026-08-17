Bellflower market owner says street takeover crowd caused $30k in damages during burglary

The owners of a Bellflower market that was looted during a street takeover over the weekend say that the alleged burglars caused approximately $30,000 in damages, on top of the stolen goods.

It happened early Saturday at the intersection of Bellflower and Somerset boulevards, where Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies say more than 100 vehicles were taking part in a sideshow. At the same time, nearly three dozen people are suspected of forcing entry into A-Z Market, where they ransacked the family-run business.

"I was in shock. Total shock," said Steven Abdullatif, a co-owner of the market. "It was devastating."

He says that he watched the break-in unfold from home via surveillance cameras, including the moments when someone used an electric saw to break into the store. After that, chaos erupted, with dozens of masked people swarming the business. As the crowd grew larger, Abdullatif says someone ripped the security cameras off the exterior of their store.

"I've seen them coming in the store, looting, jumping all over. They went over the counter, broke it," Abdullatif said. "It's like they are having fun doing this thing."

When he arrived an hour later, he found complete disarray, with merchandise and shattered glass covering the floor of the store.

"Within 10 minutes, all your hard working going off; it breaks my heart," Abdullatif said. "We've built it with the whole family. My mom, dad, brother, sister; we've built it with love."

He said that he immediately called 911 upon seeing the surveillance footage, but LASD deputies said their response was delayed because of the dozens of cars blocking the intersection, and ultimately, their way to the store.

Since the break-in, Abdullatif says that they've already replaced the glass on the front door with their own money, but they're hoping for help from their community as they continue working to replace things like the broken countertops and refrigerator doors.

Abdullatif had a message to those who invaded his family's privacy and livelihoods.

"Don't do this to other businesses, because they work very hard to make a living," he said. "Everything is so expensive these days, and we're just trying to make it through."

Los Angeles County deputies are also searching for nearly 30 other people who are connected to a string of similar crimes at an AutoZone in East LA, which was also ransacked during street takeovers.