Bellflower liquor store ransacked during street takeover, LA County deputies say

A Bellflower liquor store was ransacked early Saturday morning near the same intersection where more than 100 vehicles were taking part in a street takeover, according to Los Angeles County deputies.

In a news release shared Sunday, LASD officials said that they were called to the 15100 block of Bellflower Boulevard, near Somerset Boulevard, after someone reported seeing as many as 30 people breaking into a business at the intersection.

"Upon arrival, deputies observed what appeared to be a street takeover," the release said. "Approximately 100-150 vehicles were stopped in the roadway and within the intersection, blocking access to the business."

Once deputies were able to make their way through the crowd, they found that the window of the liquor store had been broken and the business had been ransacked, the release said.

"A review of surveillance footage showed three unknown suspects using power tools to break the front window and cut the lock to the security gate, allowing approximately 30-40 additional unknown suspects to enter the business and ransack it," according to the release.

Deputies said the people were inside for about two minutes before they exited and joined the crowd surrounding the intersection.

While multiple citations were issued for the street takeover, deputies said that no arrests have been made in connection with the burglary, which they estimate resulted in approximately $30,000 in damages and inventory loss.

The incident comes at the same time that LASD detectives have released photos of more than two dozen people whom they are seeking to identify for their alleged part in a string of AutoZone burglaries in East Los Angeles last week, which also occurred near street takeovers.