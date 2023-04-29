Bel-Air home invasion leaves 2 hospitalized

An elderly couple was rushed to the hospital Saturday morning after intruders entered their Bel-Air home for a home invasion.

The woman, in her 60s, suffered a wound and the man in his 70s suffered from injuries after being struck.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the burglary call at 12:56 a.m. in the 1300 block of Casiano Road. The incident was changed to a home investigation according to the LAPD.

The department would not confirm media reports that a large amount of cash was taken from the home.

The condition of the two victims is not known.