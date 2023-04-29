Bel-Air home invasion leaves 2 hospitalized
An elderly couple was rushed to the hospital Saturday morning after intruders entered their Bel-Air home for a home invasion.
The woman, in her 60s, suffered a wound and the man in his 70s suffered from injuries after being struck.
Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the burglary call at 12:56 a.m. in the 1300 block of Casiano Road. The incident was changed to a home investigation according to the LAPD.
The department would not confirm media reports that a large amount of cash was taken from the home.
The condition of the two victims is not known.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.