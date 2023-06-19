Man arrested after allegedly throwing phone at Bebe Rexha during concert

Singer Bebe Rexha was taken to a hospital after an audience member threw a phone at her face during a Sunday night concert in New York City, the New York Police Department confirmed.

The singer was performing at Pier 17 when 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna "intentionally" threw a cell phone at her, police said in a statement. Officers took Malvagna into custody at the scene. He was later charged with assault.

Rexha posted two pictures on Instagram Monday showing an apparent black eye and a laceration near her eyebrow.

"Im good," she captioned the post.

Video shared by concertgoers captures the moment Rexha was hit in the face. Rexha collapsed to her knees and held a hand to her face as her team helped her off the stage. Fans cheered Rexha's name as she left.

"Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that," one attendee tweeted.

Sunday night's concert was part of Rexha's "Best F'n Night of My Life Tour." Her next concert is scheduled for Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Bebe Rexha at the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France. Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR