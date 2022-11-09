Watch CBS News
Beachgoers warned against swimming in ocean after winter storm

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Angelenos have been warned against ocean activities due to the winter storm that just rolled through the area. 

Los Angeles County Department of Health officials issued the warning Wednesday morning due to the high possibility of stormwater runoff in the wake of the storm, which brought unprecedented levels of rainfall to the area. 

The warning is expected to last through noon on Saturday, as officials continue to test the water. 

Beachgoers have been advised against swimming, surfing and playing in the water, especially in areas near storm drains, creeks or rivers that connect to the shoreline. 

Health officials stressed that stormwater runoff can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other health hazards.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 2:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

