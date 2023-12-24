Beachgoers urged to stay out of water at LA beaches after storm

People who visit beaches in Los Angeles County were urged Saturday to avoid contact with the water through the holiday weekend due to the potential for higher bacteria levels from runoff from the week's rainstorms.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the beach contamination from bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards could persist through Monday night, especially near storm drains, creeks and rivers.

Rain advisories remain in effect 72 hours after rainfall ends, officials said.

People can listen to recorded information about beach conditions anytime on the beach closure hotline at 800-525-5662. There is also a map of impacted locations here.

The Orange County Health Care Agency issued a similar advisory warning swimmers to avoid ocean and bay waters adjacent to storm drains, creeks and rivers during and after rain storms.

In addition, the area of the coastline from Victory Beach to Goff Island Beach in Laguna Beach is closed to swimmers, surfers and divers due to a sewage spill.