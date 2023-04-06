Beach businesses gear up for warmer weather following stormy winter

Get your sunblock ready, because the gloomy weather is finally behind us and things are finally starting to look normal at Southern California beaches.

"It's been long days raining," said beachgoer Tiffany Jones. "So, we're out here enjoying the sun."

Jones said this is her first time back with her friends and family at Alamitos Beach in over a month. Even if it wasn't raining, she said the gloomy clouds were a deal breaker for her kids.

"They're cold just walking out the door, so imagine the beach," said Jones.

Meanwhile, at Shoreline Village, foot traffic is also starting to pick up.

"I had spring breakers coming here from Utah and Miami and they're like 'Dude? What's going on? We came to sunny California and it's cloudy and rainy,'" said Jace Metzler, regional manager of Bulk Jerky. "I'm like, 'Look, trust me. Go buy a lottery ticket, because this does not happen very often.

Metzler added that the area around his business was a complete ghost town for several weeks. He says sales numbers were dismal until this week as tourists and locals are now buying up the shop.

Metzler credited the influx of business to mother nature returning to her sunny self. He hopes the trend continues through Easter weekend and the upcoming Long Beach Grand Prix where more than 180,000 people are expected to visit downtown Long Beach.

"It definitely helps our business when the sun's out," he said. "Suns out, guns out, jerkies out! That's our motto."