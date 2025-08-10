Watch CBS News
Crews battle fire at battery storage facility in South Los Angeles

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner

KCAL News

A fire at a battery storage facility in South Los Angeles turned into a tough battle for crews early Sunday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze was reported at 4:33 a.m. at 16208 South Vermont Street, adjacent to the border between L.A. and the city of Gardena.

The LAFD initially entered a defensive firefighting mode due to large battery storage and a subterranean electrical vault in the building.

Large amounts of the battery storage was burning off as of 9 a.m., creating an issue for firefighters and the nearby community, the LAFD said. Hazmat specialists were on site as of 8 a.m. to monitor the air quality and water runoff.

The L.A. Department of Water and Power was on-scene working to de-energize the structure.

As of 9 a.m., no evacuations have been ordered for nearby businesses and residences. The LAFD said the primary goal of the fight was to keep the fire contained to the building of origin.

No additional details were immediatley made available.

