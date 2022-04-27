Barstow couple arrested for murder after 1-year-old son dies of suspected abuse injuries

A Barstow couple has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of their 1-year-old baby boy, Pomona police said Wednesday.

Ricardo Mendez, 27, and Antanita Tanae Miller, 24, both of Barstow, were taken into custody Tuesday after members of their family found the baby's lifeless body in the back of their vehicle, according to Barstow police.

(credit: Barstow Police Department)

The family members told investigators that the couple made an unexpected visit to the Mendez family home in Pomona on Monday night. That is when family members found the child in the back of their vehicle and rushed him to Pomona Valley Hospital for help, as the child's parents stayed back at the family home, police said.

The child arrived at the hospital unresponsive and was pronounced dead on arrival, according to police. Pomona police officers were called to the hospital, where they saw signs the boy had been subject to ongoing abuse, including trauma to the boy's body, including lesions, bruising, and burn marks in various stages of healing, police said. Detectives determined the boy died of injuries in Barstow, before he was driven to Pomona.

When Miller arrived at the hospital, she was detained by officers. Mendez left the family home, but was found and detained in the 2100 block of Spencer Street, police said.

During a search of the couple's vehicle and their Barstow home in the 700 block of East Virginia Way, police say detectives found evidence believed to have been used during the assault on the child.

Both Mendez and Miller were arrested on suspicion of murder and are being held without bail. They are scheduled to make their first court appearance Thursday.

Anyone with information about the investigation can contact Barstow police Detective Matthew Helms at (760) 255-5132 or via email at mhelms@barstowca.org.