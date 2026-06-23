2 arrested after 21-year-old man fatally shot in Riverside County

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead in Banning in early June.

The shooting happened on Sunday, June 7, at around 11 p.m., at which point Banning Police Department officers were dispatched to the area near Sixth Street and Ramsey Street, said a news release from officers at the time. They arrived to find 21-year-old David Hernandez-Enriques dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

After weeks of investigation, officers announced two arrests in connection with the shooting. Fernando Maryon Miranda Jr, 34, and Damaso Ruben Santellanomurillo, 22, were both arrested on Thursday, June 18, according to an updated release from Banning PD.

They said that Miranda was located in the 300 block of E. Ramsey Street at around 3 p.m., and that Santellanomurillo was arrested at around 7:50 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Dale Street in Beaumont.

"Both suspects were identified as being involved in the murder of Hernandez-Enriques," police said. "Following their arrests, both suspects were processed at the Banning Police Department and later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Facility in Riverside."

They were both booked for murder, active participation in a criminal street gang and accessory.

Police said that the arrests were made with assistance from the Riverside County District Attorney's Office Gang Impact Team.

Anyone with more information on the shooting was asked to contact the Banning PD Detective Bureau at 951-922-3170.