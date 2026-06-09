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Homicide investigation in Banning after 21-year-old man fatally shot

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A homicide investigation is underway in Banning after a 21-year-old man was found shot to death on Sunday night. 

In a news release shared by the Banning Police Department, officers said that they were called to the area near Sixth Street and Ramsey Street around 11 p.m. upon learning of a shooting. 

Arriving officers found 21-year-old David Hernandez-Enriques dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. 

No information has yet been provided on a suspect or motive in the incident.

Police said that they're actively investigating the shooting and that additional information would be released as it became available.

No arrests have been reported. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Banning PD's Detective Bureau at 951-922-3170.

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