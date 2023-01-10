Ballona Wetlands night access banned by L.A. City Council

Ballona Wetlands KCAL

The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to ban nighttime public access to the Ballona Wetlands in an effort to protect environmentally sensitive areas around the area.

The wetlands, the largest remaining wetland habitat in Los Angeles County, have dealt with people lighting campfires and dumping waste, which has caused "significant damage" to the sensitive habitat area, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance prohibits people from entering portions of the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve east and north of Playa del Rey and Westchester, west of Lincoln Boulevard and south of the city boundary along Ballona Creek.

The habitat spans approximately 500 acres. It contains several rare or endangered species, including the El Segundo blue butterfly; Belding's savannah sparrow; Coastal California gnatcatcher; Least Bell's Vireo; and the light-footed Ridgway's Rail, according to a motion filed by former Councilman Mike Bonin in 2021.

The wetlands also help young fish shelter from potential predators and provide an outlet for water to stream into underground into rivers and aquifers, according to the motion.