Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Baldwin Park tire shop

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

One person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Sunday after crashing into a tire shop in Baldwin Park, police said. 

The crash happened at around 12:50 a.m. at Erik's Tires, which is located at 13900 Ramona Boulevard, according to the store's owner. 

Police say that the suspect, who hasn't been identified, was uninjured in the crash and that their vehicle was the only one involved in the collision. 

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence, police said. 

Despite suffering damage from the crash, the store's owner says that business will continue as usual, especially with the holiday season underway. He says that no one was inside at the time of the crash. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue