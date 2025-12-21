Suspected DUI driver crashes into Baldwin Park tire shop

One person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Sunday after crashing into a tire shop in Baldwin Park, police said.

The crash happened at around 12:50 a.m. at Erik's Tires, which is located at 13900 Ramona Boulevard, according to the store's owner.

Police say that the suspect, who hasn't been identified, was uninjured in the crash and that their vehicle was the only one involved in the collision.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence, police said.

Despite suffering damage from the crash, the store's owner says that business will continue as usual, especially with the holiday season underway. He says that no one was inside at the time of the crash.