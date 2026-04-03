Baldwin Park police recover nearly 1,800 stolen catalytic converters during search warrant

Baldwin Park police recovered nearly 1,800 stolen catalytic converters during what they called a "major operation" earlier this week in the Norwalk area.

In a news release shared on social media, officers said that the operation was conducted with regional partners, who helped as they discovered the stolen items that are worth an estimated $500,00.

"It's also estimated that it cost between $1500 to $2000 to replace a catalytic converter," the release said.

Police said that seizure was the result of a months-long investigation that also led to multiple arrests, the seizure of multiple vehicles and the disruption of an organized theft operation that has been impacting communities across the region.

Additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues, police said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Baldwin Park PD at (626) 960-1955.