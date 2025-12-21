Watch CBS News
Attempted robbery leads to deadly shooting in Baldwin Hills

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Sunday. 

Firefighters and officers were called to the 3700 block of S. La Brea Avenue at around 3:15 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to officials with the Los Angeles fire and police departments. 

screenshot-2025-12-21-231319.png
An aerial view of the shooting scene from SkyCal.  CBS LA

They arrived and found one person, only identified as a 25-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, firefighters said. 

LAPD detectives said that the incident stemmed from an attempted robbery. They believe that three people attempted to rob a man, who shot one of the suspects. The other two suspects are believed to have run from the area following the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. 

